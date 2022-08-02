TNAU launches its first diploma programme in Agricultural Engineering 

Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University V. Geethalakshmi interacts with students at Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute at Kumulur near Lalgudi in Tiruchi on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has started the first of its kind Diploma in Agricultural Engineering programme at Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute, Kumulur.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi inaugurated the programme on Monday and said that it would generate employment and take agricultural engineering to grassroots level farmers in Tamil Nadu.

The two-year course has been started with a capacity of 40 students, with Plus Two qualifications, per batch. Students would be taught different aspects of agricultural engineering, including farm mechanisation, soil water conservation, food processing, and Renewable Energy Engineering, Prof.Geethalakshmi said. Farmers and farm activities will be highly benefitted by this course, the Vice Chancellor said, adding that TNAU was focusing on complete farm mechanisation of all crops to overcome labour shortage.

Prof. Geethalakshmi also inaugurated students’ club activities, integrated farming system, and student cafeteria on the occasion.

P. Rajkumar, Dean, Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute, said facilities created for the new programme included lecture halls, labs, fields and hostel facilities

K. Annadurai, Principal of Institute of Agriculture, Kumulur, said that students would be exposed to practical field activities for understanding the dynamics of different crops.