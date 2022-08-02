High alert sounded along Cauvery and Kollidam rivers

August 02, 2022 20:12 IST

A high alert has been sounded along the river banks of the Cauvery and the Kollidam, so as to avoid untoward incidents, ahead of the ‘Aadi Perukku’ festival on Wednesday.

According to sources, the Mayanur barrage in Karur district recorded 44,955 cusecs on Tuesday morning. The inflow in the Cauvery river went up further as the Water Resources Department (WRD) released entire quantum of inflow into the Mettur reservoir as it had already reached its maximum capacity.

Collector T. Prabhu Shankar said the upper stream of the Cauvery river from the Mayanur barrage recorded inflow of 55,000 cusecs. It might go up to 65,000 cusecs to 75,000 cusecs. Hence, the Revenue Divisional Officers of Karur and Kulithalai had been instructed to take precautionary actions along the Cauvery river to prevent the people from taking risks while celebrating ‘Aadi Perukku.’

WRD sources said the discharge of surplus water from the Mettur reservoir was stepped up to one lakh cusecs later in the day, and that the force of flow in the Mayanur Barrage downstream would rise further.

Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, who visited various places including Mukkombu and Ammamandapam bathing ghat in Srirangam along with R. Vaithilingam, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation and the WRD officials, said that the flow of water in the Cauvery river from the downstream of Mukkombu would be maintained 25,000 cusecs. It had been decided to discharge the entire quantum of surplus water into the Kollidam river.

“The police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel, revenue and other departments have been put on high alert in view of the congregation of people along the Cauvery and the Kollidam for celebrating ‘Aadi Perukku.’ They will be positioned at all vulnerable spots,” Mr. Kumar said.