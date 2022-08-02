Law-enforcers brace up for Aadi Perukku festival in Tiruchi

Workers make preparations at Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in Tiruchi on Tuesday in view of ‘Aadi Perukku’ festival. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

August 02, 2022 18:53 IST

Law-enforcers have geared up for the ‘Aadi Perukku ‘ festival on Wednesday by drawing up security schemes, anticipating a large turnout of people in Cauvery river bathing ghats here and on Kollidam river banks. In addition to mobilising police personnel, a section of members of the Home Guards also forms part of the bandobust to regulate crowd movements in the bathing ghats and along the river banks.

Police sources said the city police would be deployed at the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in Srirangam where heavy congregations of public are expected on Wednesday from various places to take a holy dip in the Cauvery river and perform special pujas as a mark of thanksgiving to the river which ensures their prosperity.

The city police have drawn up a separate security scheme for the ‘Aadi Perukku’ festival for deployment of their personnel in shifts from the early hours on Wednesday. Police personnel would also be deployed at Geethapuram, Veereswaram and Melur situated along the Cauvery river, besides Ayyalamman bathing ghat, Gandhi ‘padithurai’, Odathurai and Thillainayagam bathing ghat. Regular announcements through the public address system would be made in these places as part of crowd regulation, said the sources.

Tiruchi rural police have also drawn up a separate security scheme for deployment of personnel at selected spots along the Cauvery and Kollidam river banks in Jeeyapuram, Lalgudi and Musiri sub-divisions. Police personnel would be also deployed at Mukkombu, a popular tourist hangout along the Cauvery river.