Tiruchi-Howrah express begins to run with new LHB coaches

Tiruchi-Howrah express with LHB coaches stationed in Tiruchi Junction prior to its departure on Tuesday.

August 02, 2022 18:46 IST

The inter-state bi-weekly Tiruchi - Howrah express began to run with brand new Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches on Tuesday replacing the conventional rakes. The new LHB coaches were manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai .

The LHB coaches are manufactured with anti-collision technology which causes less fatalities during accidents. These coaches are made of light weight low corrosive stainless steel and have higher carrying capacity, speed potential and better safety features as compared to the ICF coaches. The LHB coaches are provided with Centre Buffer Coupling which ensures greater safety.

The interiors of LHB coaches are made up of aluminium which makes them lighter when compared to the conventional rakes. Each coach with wider windows has an Advanced Pneumatic Disc Brake System for efficient braking at higher speeds. Modular interiors that integrate lighting into the ceiling and luggage racks are another feature of these coaches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The hydraulic shock absorber and improved suspension system of LHB coaches ensure greater riding comfort for the passengers as compared to conventional rakes. The air-conditioning system of the LHB coaches is superior and controlled by a microprocessor, giving passengers better comfort during summer. The system is also enabled with a heating unit for comfort during winter.

The Tiruchi-Howrah-Tiruchi express trains runs 35 hours and 20 minutes to reach the destination. Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Manish Agarwal, flagged off the Tiruchi- Howrah express fitted with new LHB rake here on Tuesday. Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer Hanuman Meena and railway officials were present.

The train will have one first class AC-cum-Two Tier AC coaches, two AC Two-Tier coaches, six AC Three-Tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches, one pantry car and one second class-cum-luggage/brake van with accommodation for persons with disabilities, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.