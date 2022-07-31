105 new COVID-19 cases in central region

A total of 105 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities.

The number of daily case load stood at 30 in Tiruchi and 17 in Thanjavur district. Tiruvarur reported 16 fresh cases, Pudukottai 12, while Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur recorded nine cases each. Karur had seven, Nagapattinam four and Perambalur district reported one fresh case.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 218 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Sunday. There were 172 active cases in Thanjavur, 140 in Tiruvaur and 107 in Pudukottai. Mayiladuthurai reported 98 active cases each, while Karur had 54, Ariyalur 47, Perambalur had 45, and Nagapattinam recorded 34 active cases.