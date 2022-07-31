Tiruchirapalli

Construction of Sir C.V. Raman park picks up momentum

Work on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Park began in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH
C. Jaisankar TIRUCHI July 31, 2022 19:45 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 19:45 IST

Construction of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Park on the Panchakarai Road (Kollidam Flood Bank Road) in Srirangam is likely to be completed within September.

It was with the objective of creating interest in science among the children that the Tiruchi City Corporation had planned such a park. It allotted a sum of ₹ 13 crore under the Smart City Mission to set up the park on about one acre of land owned by the Corporation near Yatrni Nivas. After finalising the tender process, the civic body awarded the project to a Chennai-based contractor. He subsequently began the construction work in August 2021.

Construction of a mini meeting hall-cum-amphitheater with a capacity of 100 seats, establishing playing equipment, building science apparatus and interactive equipment to engage the children to learn the fundamentals of mathematics and engineering are among the facilities, which are under construction at the park. The establishment of a mini planetarium and an indoor science exhibit to kindle curiosity among the kids on space science and technology are on the anvil at the park, which has been named after Nobel laureate in Physics Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman (Sir, C.V. Raman), who was born in Thiruvanaikoil on November 7, 1988.

Though the progress of the work was slow in the initial stages, it has picked up pace. The setting up of play equipment for children and construction of the amphitheatre have almost been completed. Similarly, the work on the mini planetarium is also progressing well.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that the park would have all basic scientific equipment so as to create interest among the primary level students on mathematics and physics. It would have all facilities to be called an edutainment park. It could engage the visitors for about two hours.

Most of the civil work had been completed. Landscaping and pavement works were pending. These works would be started in a week. The plan is to complete the park within September, and declared it open in October.

