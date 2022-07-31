Anna Planetarium to go digital within a year

July 31, 2022 19:30 IST

Anna Science Centre- Planetarium, an iconic destination for astronomy enthusiasts, is all set to go digital with impending installation the most improved hybrid projection system to provide a superior look into the night sky.

To keep pace with modern technology, the State government has sanctioned a sum of ₹3 crore to renovate the planetarium, and import equipment from Germany-based Carl Zeiss.

The cutting-edge hybrid digital opto-mechanical projector will offer high-definition images of the simulated night sky and celestial objects, which provide a visual treat for visitors. “The high resolution offered by hybrid projection system will be better which replaces the mechatronics projector that has, so far, served the cause of science and education well,” said R. Ahilan, Project Director, Anna Science Centre- Planetarium.

“It is a new generation of planetarium system with an improved central opto-mechanical projector that enables the realistic projection of night sky with pinpoint accuracy. The five high-resolution (4k) digital projectors in the periphery of the planetarium, controlled by the most advanced digital machines, can project stunning immersive video and breathtaking images of celestial objects giving a feel of being in a spaceship,” Mr. Ahilan added.

The new technology can instantly display the night sky at any place in the world at any given time in the past or future. The projector offers a unique feature to show the sky map of any place at any time, including 10,000 years in the past or in the future.

According to the officials, the work on instilling a new projector will begin in a few weeks and will be open to the public within a year. Also, the seating will be increased to 100 from 75.