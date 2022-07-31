Multi-colour blinker lights come up at select spots in Tiruchi City to curb accidents

Multi-colour blinker lights installed at Kallukuzhi Junction in Tiruchi city. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

July 31, 2022 19:28 IST

Efforts under way to install them at more locations

Amid recurring accidents reported within Tiruchi City limits, the police in coordination with State Highways Department have installed multi-colour blinker lights at vantage spots here to alert road users and curb accident rate.

Ten such blinker lights have already been put up at five chosen locations falling under the Traffic South Range limits. Two blinkers each have been installed at Kallukuzhi Junction, Goods Shed Flyover, Head Post Office Junction, new railway road junction and St. James School junction to caution road users. Police sources said the Highways Department had installed the blinkers at the spots identified by the City Police. Plans were afoot to install such lights in a few more locations in Tiruchi South Range limits.

Similar blinkers have been proposed to be put up at key locations in Traffic North Range limits as well within the city limits which has been witness to rising vehicular density over the years putting pressure on the existing road space. Police sources say they had identified seven locations in the Traffic North Range for the proposed installation of blinkers including at Prabhat Roundabout at Palakkarai, Old Palpannai, Mambazha Salai, Sanjeevi Nagar junction along the Chennai By Pass road and Oyyamari road. Efforts were underway to install the blinkers at the chosen locations as soon as possible. In addition to these, flashers have been installed at certain identified spots within the city limits, say police sources.

The installation of blinkers and flashers at selected spots considered to be accident-prone was done as a immediate short-term measure to alert road users and curb accident rate, says a senior police officer.

Tiruchi City, which has been a witness to proliferation of residential localities within its limits and in its outskirts over the years, has seen a marginal rise in fatal accidents reported from January till mid-July in the current year over the corresponding period last year.