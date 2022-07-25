152 new COVID-19 cases in central region

A total of 152 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities.

The number of daily case load stood at 33 in Tiruchi and 32 in Thanjavur district. Tiruvarur reported 29 fresh cases, Pudukottai 20, while Mayiladuthurai recorded 14 cases. Nagapattinam and Ariyalur had eight new cases each, Karur had six and Perambalur district reported two fresh cases.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 293 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Monday. There were 250 active cases in Thanjavur, 188 in Tiruvaur and 148 in Pudukottai. Mayiladuthurai reported 122 active cases each, while Nagapattinam had 84, Ariyalur 55, Karur 52, and Perambalur recorded 45 active cases each.