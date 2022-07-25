AIADMK stages protest against power tariff hike

AIADMK cadre staged protests in Musiri and Manapparai in Tiruchi district on Monday, protesting against the DMK government’s move to effect a hike in power tariff.

Former Minister M. Paranjothi, secretary, Tiruchi (North) district, led the protest held in Musiri. A large number of cadre from different parts of Musiri, Thottiyam, Mannachanallur and Thathaiyengarpettai and other areas took part in the protest. Former Ministers Sivapathi, S. Valarmathi, T.P. Poonatchi and Annavi were among those participated in the protest. The protestors raised slogans against the State government and Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji. They blamed the State government for the huge loss of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).

Manapparai

Former Member of Parliament P. Kumar, secretary, Tiruchi (south), led the protest in Manapparai.

The party cadre from Manapparai, Marungapuri, Vaiyampatti, Thuvarankurichi, Manikandam and other areas of the district participated in the protest, which was organised for the first time after former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was elected as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK.

Blaming the mismanagement for the loss of the Tangedco, Mr. Kumar said that it would hit the common people hard. Since the DMK government came to power in the State, it had increased property taxes across the State. It had done nothing constructive except increasing the property taxes and power tariffs.

Karur

Former Minister and district secretary M.R. Vijayabhaskar presided over the protest in Karur. Carrying placards, the cadre indulged in sloganeering against the DMK government. They flayed Mr. Senthil Balaji for increasing the power tariff. More than 1,000 cadre took part in the protest.