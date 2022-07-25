Repair work on damaged sewage line under way in Tiruchi

Sewage pumping line burst being set right at Kajamalai in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Repair works are under way at Khajamalai in Tiruchi where a section of the road was damaged as a result of pressure build-up inside a major sewage pumping line.

According to the officials, the incident was reported on Sunday evening after the pipe burst and a section of the newly-constructed road collapsed leaving a massive crater of about 10 to 15 feet deep, due to high pressure.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan along with Corporation engineers, inspected the work to repair the damaged portion on Monday and directed the officials to expedite them. “The civic body has pumped out the sewage water and is working on repairing the damaged pipeline. Road reconstruction will be completed within a day,” said Mr. Anbazhagan.

The damaged road on the route from Mannarpuram to Khajamalai resulted in traffic snarls and vehicles were diverted to another route. “Since it was the weekend and there were fewer vehicles on the road, a major tragedy was averted,” he added.

The road was flooded with sewage water, and residents and commuters complained about the foul stench emanating from the overflow.

Earlier on Sunday, Collector Pradeep Kumar, officials and police personnel rushed to the spot and assessed the damage.