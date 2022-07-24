Abdul Kalam selfie point set up in Tiruchi

ISRO Scientist V. Thaddeus Bhaskar, and Principal Rev. M. Arockiasamy Xavier SJ, at the inauguration of A.P.J Abdul Kalam selfie point at St. Joseph’s College in Tiruchi on Saturday.

In memory of former president A.P.J Abdul Kalam, a selfie corner was established at St. Joseph’s College on Saturday.

The selfie corner, which has been set up in honour of the distinguished alumnus of the college and Bharat Ratna Dr. Kalam, was sponsored by the 1981-84 batch students. Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has also sponsored a miniature of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) Rocket, which is displayed close to the selfie corner.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Scientist and Project Director of Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) V. Thaddeus Bhaskar inaugurated the selfie point and honoured the architects. He shared the contribution of Dr. Kalam to space research in India, as an ISRO scientist.

Rev. Fr. K. Amal, College Secretary; Rev. Fr. M. Arockiasamy Xavier, Principal, and Rev. Fr. Leonard Fernando SJ, Rector, and the 1981-84 batch alumni members took part in the event.