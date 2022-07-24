Civic body draws flak for failing to enforce safety protocol at UGD work sites

Instances of apparent failure in following safety protocol for executing the underground drainage (UGD) projects have raised concern among residents.

Two UGD projects are under execution in the city. While the phase-II UGD project has been undertaken at an estimate of ₹344 crore, the phase-III project involves an expenditure of ₹336 crore. Phase II was designed to cover 15 wards, and phase III for 25 wards. For the speedy completion of the UGD works, the civic body divided the phase-II project into three packages and awarded the contract to three different companies. The second package of the phase-II work began in July 2018. The first and third packages were also started subsequently. And the phase-III project was started in July 2020.

According to sources, works have been taken up in more than 40% to 50% of the areas in the city. Several roads, including arterial and bus-plying routes have been brought under the work mode. They have been dug up for executing works such as laying of mains, construction of manholes, formation of chambers, and providing house connections. Puthur, Woraiyur, Thillai Nagar, West Boulevard Road, Vellamandi Road and Thennur high road are among areas, where UGD works have been undertaken.

Three contractors have been assigned the task of executing the projects. They are supposed to take precautionary steps to inform the public about the progress of works so as to avoid untoward incidents. Since the works have been taken up in thickly-populated places and on busy streets and roads, the contractors are expected to put up caution or sign boards to alert the individuals about ongoing works or possible risks. Arrangements should be in place to regulate the traffic or to alert the pedestrians at the work sites.

But except for a few locations, there are no safety measures in place at the UGD work sites, pedestrians and motorists allege. They have been a number of incidents of pedestrians falling into the pits or trenches dug up for UGD works. There have been reports that the improper execution had claimed the lives of at least two persons in the city during the course of the works. While a 62-year-old woman died in Thiruverumbur after falling into a 20-feet trench on Saturday, a worker was killed at SBI Officer’s Colony on Lawsons Road in Cantonment about two years ago while digging up a trench.

The residents blame the Tiruchi City Corporation, which is supposed to make sure the contractors follow the safety protocol, for failing to ensure safety at the work sites.

“No work should be allowed without putting in place safety measures at the work sites. The Corporation should penalise the contractors, who fail to follow the safety protocol,” says Janardhanan, a resident in Bheema Nagar.