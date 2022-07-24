Short film bags awards

Ara Surutu, a psycho-thriller short film made in Tiruchi, has won accolades in five categories, including Best Film, at a national-level short film competition.

The short film directed by Vijay Parthiban, won Best Director, Best Music, Best Actor, Best Film, and Best Cinematography awards at the Mash Short Film Competition. Social activist and actor R.A Thomas won the Best Actor award, while Best Music and Cinematography awards were won by Jesuraj and Thangaprakash respectively.

The short film, which was entirely filmed in Tiruchi, also took home prizes for Best Film at the South Indian Short Film Competition and Best Thriller award at the Chalchitra Short Film Competition.

“ Ara Surutu has been chosen as the best film among the various language short films, including Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, Kannada and Telugu. The awards and recognition are the results of the hard work and effort we had put in,” said Director Parthiban.

Following the accolades, the Tamil Cinema Company (TCC) hosted an event to appreciate the Ara Surutu crew in Chennai. “The majority of filmmakers work with technicians in Chennai and shoot the film here. Surprisingly, the short film was filmed and completed entirely in Tiruchi and most of the crew are debutants,” said M. Ghazali. Director, Producer, and Chairman of TCC.

“The crew will be given an opportunity to make a film on behalf of the Tamil Cinema Company,” said, he added.

Liyakath Ali Khan, film director and scriptwriter who appreciated and congratulated the crew on its accomplishments, said that Ara Surutu was very well shot and deserves the recognition.