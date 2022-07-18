The District Central Library here has initiated a free training programme for students of standard 7 and 8 from government and government-aided schools to prepare them for National Merit-Cum-Means Examination that entitles successful candidates to Rs. 12,000 per annum for four years from level IX onwards.

The first-day training was conducted for 91 students on Sunday by a team of experienced school teachers. The programme was inaugurated by District Library Officer A.P. Sivakumar.

The training programme, ideated by the Readers' Circle of the District Central Library, has been planned on all Sundays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Grade-I Librarian S. Dhanalakshmi said.

The team of teachers comprising Premalatha, Sathyamooorthy, Nagalakshmi and Ilanchetcheni were joined by some students who were successful in cracking NMMS to train the participants.

A highlight of the training programme was the presence of parents all through the three-hour session. The parents were appreciative of the tasks carried out by the teachers. The trust factor between teachers and parents would reflect in enhancing academic performance of the students, S. Sivakumar, former Principal, District Institute of Education and Training, Kancheepuram, who handled a session on Mental Ability said.

The participants were told that the training will be sustained through online sessions during the week days from 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. The parents had requested the stake-holders to conduct off-line classes on Saturday.

The classes were conducted this time around for seventh standard students also to scale up the pass percentage in the exam, Mr. Sivakumar said.

The questions for NMMS cover portions in the two terms of seventh standard and the first term of eighth standard.

Students intending to avail themselves of the utility of the training programme can contact Mr. Sivakumar over phone: 6383690730.