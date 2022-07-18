WEAT announces training programmes

The Women Entrepreneurs' Association of Tamil Nadu, which has started functioning out of the premises of Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries' Association at SIDCO Industrial Estate, Ariyamangalam, has announced conduct of training programmes from the start of August.

Training modules will pertain to making of sanitary napkins and banana fibre napkins; bakery products and home made chocolates; value-added products from minor millets; Chettinadu snacks; paper plate; and tailoring and Aari- embroidery.

Aspiring participants can contact K. Malliga, WEAT Secretary, over phone: 9488785806 / 999431117, or email: weat.assn@gmail.com.