Tiruchirapalli

204 new COVID-19 cases in central region of Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 testing in Tiruchi. File Photo. | Photo Credit: Srinath. M
Staff Reporter TIRUCHI: July 18, 2022 20:42 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 13:09 IST

A total of 204 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Monday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the viral infection.

The number of daily case load stood at 68 in Tiruchi and 38 in Thanjavur district. Tiruvarur reported 26 fresh cases, Pudukottai 24, while Karur recorded 12 cases. Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur had 10 new cases each, Nagapattinam nine and Ariyalur district reported seven fresh cases.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 406 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Monday. There were 195 active cases in Thanjavur, 129 in Tiruvaur and Pudukottai, 84 in Perambalur. Mayiladuthurai reported 79 active cases each, while Nagapattinam had 77, Karur 59 and Ariyalur recorded 55 active cases each.

