Tiruchirapalli

Several private schools remain closed

Holiday was declared for a CBSC school at Srirangam in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH
Staff Reporter TIRUCHI July 18, 2022 20:06 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 20:06 IST

Several private schools in Tiruchi remain closed on Monday as a mark of protest over the violence at Kallakurichi school, after various private school associations called for the closure of schools in the State.

Condemning the violence that broke out at the premises of a private school in the Kallakurichi district over a school girl's death, most of the private schools were closed. “The safety of the students and teachers in private schools has become a question now. We had to remain shut to demonstrate our solidarity in condemning the violent outbreaks,” said the CEO of the private institution.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The government should intervene and prevent similar problems from occurring in the future,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Quite a few of the CBSE schools in the city were closed among other private institutions.

However, some of the private schools functioned as usual in the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...