Several private schools remain closed

Holiday was declared for a CBSC school at Srirangam in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Several private schools in Tiruchi remain closed on Monday as a mark of protest over the violence at Kallakurichi school, after various private school associations called for the closure of schools in the State.

Condemning the violence that broke out at the premises of a private school in the Kallakurichi district over a school girl's death, most of the private schools were closed. “The safety of the students and teachers in private schools has become a question now. We had to remain shut to demonstrate our solidarity in condemning the violent outbreaks,” said the CEO of the private institution.

“The government should intervene and prevent similar problems from occurring in the future,” he added.

Quite a few of the CBSE schools in the city were closed among other private institutions.

However, some of the private schools functioned as usual in the city.