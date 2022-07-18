Additional surveillance cameras proposed at Tiruchi Junction  

Additional surveillance cameras at Tiruchi Railway Junction have been proposed to enhance monitoring and vigil at this major station. The Railway Protection Force (RPF), which is vested with the responsibility of protecting and safeguarding railway property, passenger and circulating areas, and the Signal and Telecommunication department of the Tiruchi Railway Division have jointly identified the vantage spots which were uncovered by surveillance cameras at the Tiruchi Junction and its vicinity.

Eighty one additional cameras have been proposed to keep to cover the uncovered locations at the Tiruchi Junction and bring them under the scope of cameras-based monitoring as well, said RPF sources. Additional cameras have been proposed for deployment at key locations including platforms, parcel office, booking office, two-wheeler stand, Kallukuzhi second entry side of the railway station, foot over bridges which were connected to all the platforms and escalators side.

The joint inspection for the installation of additional surveillance cameras to mount vigil at the uncovered spots was done recently. A detailed report in this regard had been compiled and forwarded to the railway authorities seeking approval and sanction. The Tiruchi Junction - which is a major railway station in the Division - already has 80 surveillance cameras deployed at vantage locations at the station and its vicinity.

The existing cameras were all connected to the monitors installed inside the RPF CCTV control room functioning at the Tiruchi Junction premises with the movements taking place at the station and the circulating area being monitored by the RPF personnel round-the-clock from the video footage generated from the cameras. Installation of additional 81 cameras would enable RPF personnel to enhance monitoring at more locations at the station and its vicinity, the sources further said.