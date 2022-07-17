‘Expedite site improvement work at Panchapur’

Shiv Das Meena, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary, on Sunday, directed officials of the Tiruchi City Corporation to expedite the site improvement work at Panchapur on Tiruchi-Madurai Highway, where the new integrated bus terminus has been proposed at an estimate of Rs.350 crore.

He was inspecting the site improvement work, being undertaken at an estimate of Rs.20 crore, along with P. Ponnaiah, Director, Municipal Administration; M. Pradeep Kumar, Collector, and R.Vaithinathan, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation. Mr. Meena enquired about the type of gravel being extracted and transported from different locations to Panchapur to strengthen the top surface of the terminus site. He was said to have instructed officials to increase deployment of men and utilisation of materials for the site improvement work in view of the flow of water in irrigation canals and rivers in Tiruchi district.

Later, Mr. Meena visited various parts of Tiruchi to inspect the ongoing underground drainage work. He enquired with the Corporation officials on steps being taken to expedite the works. He also held a review meeting with the officials. Considering the hardship being faced by the residents of Tiruchi due to the UGD works, he directed the officials to review the progress of the activities at frequent intervals.