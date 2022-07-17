210 new COVID-19 cases in central zones

A total of 210 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Sunday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the viral infection.

The number of daily case load stood at 66 in Tiruchi and 36 in Thanjavur district. Pudukottai reported 25 fresh cases, Tiruvarur 23, while Karur recorded 15 cases. Mayiladuthurai had 13 new cases, Perambalur 12, Nagapattinam 11 and Ariyalur district reported nine fresh cases.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 386 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Sunday. There were 179 active cases in Thanjavur, 127 in Tiruvaur, 122 in Pudukottai, 84 in Perambalur. Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai reported 77 active cases each, while Karur had 54 and Ariyalur recorded 49 active cases each.