Tiruchirapalli

Gold chain snatched

: A woman school teacher was robbed of a portion of her gold chain after she clasped it firmly with her arm when the ornament was being snatched by three-unknown persons on a motorcycle under Kallakudi police station limits on Friday evening. The matter was reported to the police on Saturday.

Police sources said M. Sasikala, working in a government-aided middle school at Komakudi village, was going home riding a two-wheeler when the robbery was committed. The woman had stopped by for fuelling at a petrol bunk when the motorcycle-borne trio confronted her and reportedly snatched her gold chain.

The Kallakudi Police have registered a case. 


