Gold chain snatched
: A woman school teacher was robbed of a portion of her gold chain after she clasped it firmly with her arm when the ornament was being snatched by three-unknown persons on a motorcycle under Kallakudi police station limits on Friday evening. The matter was reported to the police on Saturday.
Police sources said M. Sasikala, working in a government-aided middle school at Komakudi village, was going home riding a two-wheeler when the robbery was committed. The woman had stopped by for fuelling at a petrol bunk when the motorcycle-borne trio confronted her and reportedly snatched her gold chain.
The Kallakudi Police have registered a case.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.