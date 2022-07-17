Crocodile sighted at Uyyakondan canal bank

A crocodile found on the bank of the Uyyakondan canal in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The sighting of a crocodile on the bank of the Uyyakondan canal behind the District Collectorate here has prompted the field -level Forest Department officials to keep a watch. The crocodile which is said to be in adult stage was sighted on Saturday and on Sunday morning. The sighting of the reptile triggered a scare.

A Forest Department official said the movement of the reptile was closely monitored at the canal bank where it had been sighted. The reptile had been sighted for some time after which it entered the waterbody where there is a thick growth of water hyacinth.

Even while keeping a close watch on the movement of the crocodile, a board has been installed to caution the general public about the sighting of the reptile in the waterbody, the official said.

