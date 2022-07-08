Trend of admissions in polytechnic colleges reflects some positive signs 

: The trend of admissions in post-pandemic phase for the 2022-23 session in polytechnic colleges where the enrolment process is in progress appears to be better when compared to last year, according to the institution heads here.

The compuslory internship component for a duration of two weeks, introduced by the Directorate of Technical Education for students of government polytechnics, during the vacation time after completion of the second year is expected to serve as a motivation for the students to take up admissions, according to M. Tamilselvam, Principal, Government Polytechnic College, Tiruchi.

The provision made under Moovalur Ramamirdham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme for payment of Rs. 1,000 per month for girl students who had studied in Tamil Medium from sixth standard onwards in government schools is another incentive. Also, the introduction of new programmes like Artificial Intelligence, Logistics and Garment Technology, in accordance to region-specific manpower requirement are positive signs for scaling up enrolment, Mr. Tamilselvam said.

Now that the government has extended the date of admissions, heads of polytechnics are awaiting results of CBSE.

Last year, a number of government and government-aided polytechnics could not fill the quota of seats due to decline in patronage.

There is, nevertheless, a section of aware parents who think of polytechnic education as a strong foundation for pursuance of BE/B.Tech programmes through lateral entry. For a tenth-pass student, the duration is the same six years for completion of UG in engineering, K. Vijaykumar, Principal of Seshasayee Institute of Technology, said.

Until a few years ago, securing admission in a front-ranking polytechnic college used to be a tough proposition even for students with over 80 percent score in SSLC. The cut-off has declined over recent years, though, the fact remains that the placement is robust for polytechnic students. "This year, there were many students with two to three offer letters from recruiting companies," Mr. Vijaykumar said.

Nevertheless, there is always a silver lining since there is necessarily a section of parents that look at polytechnic education of wards as a sure shot way for earlier economic emancipation of the family, he said.