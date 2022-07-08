154 test positive for COVID 19 in central region

One hundred and fifty-four persons tested positive for COVID 19 in the central region on Friday, as per the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Tiruchi continued to account for the bulk of the daily case load in the region, with 73 persons testing positive for the virus on Friday. However, the daily case load after witnessing a spurt was gradually coming down in the district over the past few days.

Thanjavur reported 20 fresh cases on Friday, Mayiladuthurai 15, Perambalur 13, Karur and Tiruvarur nine each, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai seven each and Ariyalur one.

The number of patients undergoing treatment, including home treatment, for the infection stood at 665 in Tiruchi district as on Friday. Thanjavur had 132 active cases, Perambalur 110, Pudukottai 80, Tiruvarur 69, Karur 56, Mayiladuthurai 50, Ariyalur 45 and Nagapattinam 40.