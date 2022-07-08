DGP reviews law & order situation

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu hands over certificate of merit to a police officer in Tiruchi on Friday.

Director General of Police and Head of the Police Force C. Sylendra Babu on Friday reviewed the crime and law and order situation and other activities of the police in Tiruchi Range encompassing five districts.

Present at the review meeting were the Inspector General of Police, Central Zone Santhosh Kumar, DIG, Tiruchi Range Saravana Sundar, Superintendent of Police of Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts, a press release said.

Mr. Sylendra Babu gave away certificates of merit and rewards to 59 police personnel of the Tiruchi Range in appreciation of their good work and motivated them to further excel in their professional duties.

Earlier, he addressed wards of police personnel and ministerial staff of the central zone who had completed Plus Two and were ready for their higher studies. He called upon the students to take up higher education courses of their choice and excel in their career, the release added.