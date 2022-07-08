NHAI identifies locations for lifting soil from waterbodies for projects

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Project Implementation Unit, Tiruchi has identified certain locations for lifting of soil from waterbodies for use in its road infrastructure projects and in turn desilt the waterbodies to improve groundwater table and strengthen their bunds under the Mission Amrit Sarovar.

Twenty such locations have been preliminarily identified by the NHAI falling along the Tiruchi - Madurai and Tiruchi - Ulundurpet national highway stretches from Amrit Sarovar database for this purpose. The NHAI was in touch with the respective district administrations regarding the locations identified by it for lifting of soil from the waterbodies, a senior official of the organisation said.

The locations identified by the NHAI include Venkatanayakanpatti, Paluvanji East, Alundur, Manikandam along the Tiruchi - Madurai NH stretch and coming under the limits of Tiruchi District; Aivadagudi, Alambadi and Kallur along the Ulundurpet - Tiruchi NH in Cuddalore district; Naranamangalam, Karai East, Sengunam along the Tiruchi - Ulundurpet NH stretch in Perambalur district and Viralur, Kodumbalur and Boothakudi along the Tiruchi - Madurai NH stretch in Pudukottai district.

The soil lifted from the waterbodies would be tested to ascertain its suitability for use in the NHAI road infrastructure projects.

The entire works would be done in coordination with the respective district administration under the Mission Amrit Sarovar conceived as part of activities undertaken in connection with Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav celebration.