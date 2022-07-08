University offers tailoring course

Persons interested in fashion design are expected to benefit from Bharathidasan University’s course that will train them for a career in tailoring.

The month-long course that starts on July 12 is being organised by the Department of Women’s Studies, and will teach students how to stitch clothes with the help of advanced sewing machines.

It will be followed by a further two months of intensive training in garment manufacture, said a press statement.

The course is being conducted for a nominal fee in three batches per day, without educational or age prerequisites and is open to male and female college students, as well as persons with disability.

The first session will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m; second from 1.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. and the third from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m, said the statement.

Besides tailoring, the department will also be offering vocational courses in making handicrafts, embroidery, costume jewellery and millet food products.

Applications may be posted to the following address: Director, Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, Khajamalai Campus, Tiruchi – 620023. More details may be had from (Mob) 9842773237.