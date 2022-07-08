Gas company launches all-women unit

The all-women team that will lead Linde India gas plant in Sidco Industrial Estate at Mathur in Pudukottai district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Handout pic on DCX.

A private company has opened its very first women-operated packaged gas plant in Tiruchi, in a bid to boost gender diversity in the workplace. Industrial gases manufacturer Linde India Limited, launched the all-women unit at its premises in Sidco Industrial Estate, Mathur, Pudukottai district on Tuesday.

In a press statement, John Panikar, Executive Vice President, Asia Pacific, representing Linde Plc, said, “This plant will serve the medical and industrial gases demand in and around Tiruchi.”

Explaining the decision to opt for an all-women employee team, Abhijit Banerjee, Managing Director, Linde India, said “We felt that it was a great opportunity to do something different. People believe that manufacturing requires brute muscle and hard lifting, so core manufacturing has historically been seen as a male bastion. However, the industry has advanced.”

Currently, the plant serves medical facilities within a 50 km radius in Tiruchi, and industrial markets across central and southern Tamil Nadu.