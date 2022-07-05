Gang kidnaps elderly man, loots cash, gold jewels from his house

July 05, 2022 21:02 IST

A five-member unidentified gang allegedly kidnapped an elderly man in a car and thereafter looted Rs. 12 lakh and gold jewellery weighing six sovereigns from his house after taking the house key from him. The Jambunathapuram police have launched an investigation into the kidnap case on a complaint preferred by the elderly man V. Muthusamy (62) after he was let off by the abductors.

The offence was reported on Sunday morning at Valaiyeduppu village near an agricultural field from where the unidentified gang kidnapped Muthusamy, of Thathiengarpet, in a car, said the police. The gang members are said to have illegally confined Muthusamy in a shed and took the house key from him at knifepoint. The unknown accused looted cash and gold jewels kept in Muthusamy’s house before letting him off at Sikathambur village. A case under IPC section 365 (kidnap) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) has been registered, the sources added.

Advertisement

Advertisement