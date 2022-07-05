206 persons test COVID 19 positive in central region

Tiruchi district continued to account for the bulk of the fresh COVID 19 cases in the central region, where 206 persons tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi district alone accounted for 112 fresh cases in the region on Tuesday, the third consecutive day with more than 100 cases. Thanjavur reported 27 cases, Perambalur 17, Pudukottai 10, Tiruvarur and Karur nine each, Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai eight each and Nagapattinam six.

With Tuesday’s count, the number of patients undergoing treatment, including home treatment, for the virus has gone up to 565 in Tiruchi district. The number of active cases went up to 103 in Thanjavur, 97 in Perambalur, 54 in Pudukottai, 53 in Ariyalur and 47 in Tiruvarur. Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts had 37 active cases each while Karur had 33.