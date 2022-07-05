BJP cadre observe fast against DMK govt

Cadre of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observed a day-long fast here on Tuesday condemning the ruling DMK government for its “anti-people” acts and failing to implement the poll promises even after one year of coming to power.

The fast was observed near the BSNL office and led by the party’s Tiruchi urban district president S. Rajasekaran. Former Union Minister and the BJP national executive committee member Pon. Radhakrishnan participated in the fast that was organised heeding a state-wide call.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Radhakrishnan alleged that corruption was rampant under the DMK’s “misrule.” Narcotic substances were easily available to the students in the State and ‘one number’ lottery was rampant at Chennai and elsewhere in the State, he alleged and wondered why the ruling DMK government was not taking steps to curb them.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the “separatist” comment by DMK propaganda secretary and former Union Minister A. Raja during a recent meeting when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was on the stage would not fetch even a single vote for that party. The Chief Minister should clarify his stand on his comment, Mr.Radhakrishnan demanded.