IGNOU incorporates leverage for earning dual degree

Candidates of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) can now pursue dual degrees through its study centres, with skill infusion component at extension centres, in keeping with the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020.

A learner enrolled in a modular programme has the flexibility of exiting at designated points and obtain a certificate or diploma, depending on the number of credits. Alternatively, depending on the number of credits earned, a learner with certificate level can complete a diploma or degree, M. Shanmugam, Senior Regional Director, IGNOU Regional Centre, Madurai, said on Tuesday.

The UG programmes of IGNOU offered under Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) provides learner with the flexibility to pursue courses at their own pace; derive utility of the greater choice of inter-disciplinary, intra-disciplinary and skill-based courses, and mobility to different institutions for studies. The programme offers flexibility for learners to study at different times at different institutions. Credit earned at one institution is transferrable to another.

MBA and MCA programmes of IGNOU have been revised with latest curriculum as per the demand of the industry and approved by AICTE, he said.

Speaking at the meeting of coordinators of Learner Support Centres in the region at Bishop Heber College, Mr. Shanmugam said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by IGNOU with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship envisages linking vocational education and training to learners of higher education. The training will be imparted at National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras and Jan Sikshan Sansthans, for their upward mobility.

The National Skill Development Institute for Women has been established on the premises of Industrial Training Institute at Tiruverumbur. Of the two out of five JSS Extension Centres under the purview of IGNOU's Regional Centre, Madurai, the other centre is at Thiruvarur. Elsewhere, the extension centres have been established at Madurai, Rajapalayam and Kundrakudi.

The Learner Support Centres will offer a plethora of new certificate, UG, PG Diploma and PG programmes for the July 2022 session, through Open and Distance Mode.

Certificate programmes in Apparel Merchandising, Gender Science, Gender in Law, Smart City Development and Management, and Vedic Ganit; M.A. in Hindi Vyavsayik Lekhan, Vedic Studies; and PG Diploma in American Literature, British Literature, Electronic Media, Industrial Safety, New Literature in English, Novel, Vasthushastra, Writings from India, and Writings from the Margin.

Admission is done thorugh online admission portal https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/. The last date for July 22 admission cycle is July 31.