Farmers call for state-wide survey of waterbodies, removal of encroachments

The Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam has appealed to the State government to carry out an extensive survey of all rivers, lakes and ponds so as to protect the water resources of the State.

The survey should be conducted based on the 1927 records of the Water Resources Department and all encroachments on waterbodies should be cleared, said a resolution adopted at the Farmers Day’s rally and conference organised by the association here on Tuesday. The rally was led by S.A. Chinnasamy, state president of the association.

Pointing to the repeated flooding of residential areas in Tiruchi during monsoons owing to overflows from Ariyar, Koraiyar, Uyyankondan, Kudamuritti, Kodingal and other water courses, the association called for strengthening the bunds of all rivers across the State to prevent flooding of cities.

Attempts to form a bypass road across waterbodies to connect the Tiruchi-Karaikudi and Tiruchi-Karur highways should be shelved. The Cauvery-Godavari river inter-linking and the Cauvery (Mettur Dam)-Sarabanga-Thirumanimuthar-Ayyar canal link projects should be implemented at the earliest, it demanded.

Condemning the Karnataka’s move to build a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu and “pro-Karnataka attitude” of the chairman of the Cauvery Water Management Authority, the association urged the Centre not to grant the approval for the proposal.

While appreciating the provision of one lakh free farm power connections by the State government in a year and the sanction of another 50,000 connections, the association urged the government to provide free power to horticulture and floriculture crops too.

The Centre should implement the M.S.Swaminathan Commission recommendations on fixation of the procurement price for farm produce. The minimum support price for paddy should be increased to Rs.3000 a quintal and Rs.4,000 a tonne for sugarcane. All dues to cane growers from the sugar mills should be paid immediately, the association demanded through other resolutions. The procurement price of cow’s milk should be hiked to Rs.40 a litre and buffalo milk to Rs.50 a litre in Tamil Nadu, it demanded.

Earlier in the day, the association members paid homage to P.Nagaraj and R.Jeromiah, who were killed during a farmers’ agitation in 1988, at Pullampadi. In the evening, they took out a rally from the Shastri Road Junction to the Uzhavar Sandhai grounds, the conference venue, at Anna Nagar in the city.