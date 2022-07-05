Stolen idols seized, two arrested

July 05, 2022 17:45 IST

An Idol Wing CID team seized two stolen metal idols and a couple of lamps from two persons who were apparently on the lookout for buyers on the Thanjavur - Chennai highway in Ariyalur district on Monday.

Acting on information about the presence of some persons with stolen idols, a team was formed on the instruction of the Idol Wing CID DGP Jayanth Murali to nab the them

The team reached the Ramnagar Bridge on the Thanjavur - Chennai national highway and waited. Two persons took to their heels on spotting the Idol Wing CID team. The team chased the duo and apprehended them.

While questioning them, the duo identified themselves as K. Gurudev (42) of Thanambadukai in Kumbakonam Taluk in Thanjavur district and S. Paun Raj (36) also of Kumbakonam Taluk.

The team found in their possession metal idols of Nagalingam and Amman with Thiruvachi beside a couple of metal ‘Paavai’ lamps.

A press release from the Idol Wing CID said the accused were apparently trying to sell the idols and were on the lookout for buyers. The idols which appeared to be stolen from a temple were seized and a case was booked against the accused under IPC sections 41 (1) (d) and 102.

Investigation is underway to find the temple from which the idols were stolen and the accused who stole them, besides the antiquity of the idols.

The Idol Wing CID would be able to obtain details pertaining to the actual provenance of the seized idols only after tracking and securing the remaining accused. Meanwhile, the two arrested accused were sent for remand on Tuesday, the release added.