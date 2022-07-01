122 persons test COVID-19 positive in central region

One hundred and twenty-two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Tiruchi continued to report the most number of fresh cases in the region with 67 persons testing positive for the virus on Friday. Perambalur reported 14 fresh cases, Pudukottai nine, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur eight each, Nagapattinam five, Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur four each and Karur three.

The number of persons undergoing treatment, including home treatment, went up to 295 in Tiruchi district as on Friday. Thanjavur had 61 active cases, Perambalur 58, Tiruvarur 37, Nagapattinam 26,Pudukottai 24, Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur 22 each and Karur 17.