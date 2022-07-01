RPF personnel take out motorcycle rally

A group of Railway Protection Force personnel took out a motorcycle rally here on Friday in connection with the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on Friday. The rally was flagged off by the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Manish Agarwal, in Tiruchi Junction.

The rally passed through Combined Court Complex, Government Hospital, Thillai Nagar, Rockfort, Marakadai and Palakkarai before returning to Tiruchi Junction. Patriotic songs were played during the rally, a Southern Railway press release said.

Personnel of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) of the 5th Battalion, Tiruchi, also took out a motorcycle rally here on Friday. The rally commenced from the RPSF 5th Battalion campus and passed through Mannarpuram, Tiruchi Junction, Cantonment before culminating at the same place from where it started