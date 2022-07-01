Hearing impaired persons stage stir in support of demands

A group of 40 hearing impaired persons owing allegiance to the Tiruchi District Welfare Association of the Deaf resorted to a waiting agitation near the Collectorate here on Friday in support of their six-point charter of demands.

They wanted the State government to increase the monthly assistance given to them to Rs. 3,000 and provide them group houses as they were below poverty line.

They also urged the State government to appoint experienced sign language interpreters at the Differently Abled Welfare Offices and issue an order to implement sign language in all government offices and educational institutions.

The stir which lasted about two hours was led by the association district secretary Ravichandran.