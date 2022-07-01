Medicos felicitated on Doctors’ Day

National Doctors’ Day was observed on Friday by district administration authorities with programmes to appreciate medical professionals who rendered their services under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (CMHIS-PMJAY).

In Tiruchi’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, D Nehru, Dean, K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College (KAPVGMC), congratulated his colleagues on Doctors’ Day and urged them to keep serving the public, especially those from backward sections of society, to their best of their ability.

P. Prabhakaran, of the Department of Nephrology, KAPVGMC, was awarded a certificate of appreciation by District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, as part of Doctors’ Day events. The Rotary Club of Tiruchi Metro distributed sweets to all the medical professionals in the healthcare facility.

In the district collector’s office in Tiruvarur, Collector B. Gayathri Krishnan gave away certificates of appreciation to Dr. Kavitha from Mannargudi Government Hospital, and Dr. Pichammal from Tiruvarur Medical Centre. The doctors had been selected from a survey of medicos in the region carried out by a panel headed by the District Collector.

Pudukottai District Collector Kavitha Ramu presented certificates to Pudukottai Government Hospital nephrologist Dr. Saravanakumar and cardiologist Dr. Manoj of the private Muthu Meena Hospital.

In Perambalur, medical professionals Dr. Senthilkumar, orthopaedist, Perambalur Government Hospital and Dr. J. Rajesh, neurologist, Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College, were presented certificates by District Revenue Officer N. Angayarkanni.

As part of the day’s events in Thanjavur, District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver presided over a blood donation campaign organised at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital in the presence of dean Dr. G. Ravikumar.