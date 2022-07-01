‘One Station One Product’ stall witnesses brisk sale in Thanjavur

Outlets in eight other railway stations draw attention of travellers to buy local products

Outlets in eight other railway stations draw attention of travellers to buy local products

Stalls showcasing indigenous products of local artisans / weavers put up under the ‘One Station One Product’ scheme in Thanjavur Railway Junction at first in Tiruchi Division over two months ago and subsequently extended to eight other railway stations last week have caught the attention of several rail travellers prompting them to buy the products.

Business at the stall in Thanjavur has been brisk ever since the scheme was launched at this station in early April with a view to promoting indigenous products and providing a market for the local artisans to exhibit and sell their products. The railway administration provided a space at Thanjavur Junction for the local artisans to put up the stall to display their products for sale. Netti works and Thanjavur dancing dolls were exhibited at the stall in Thanjavur attracting travellers coming from various destinations.

Sales recorded at the stall in Thanjavur Junction alone was Rs. 3.96 lakh till June 30 with the entire revenue going to the local artisans. In addition to direct counter sale, the stall at Thanjavur Junction has bagged orders worth nearly Rs. 6 lakh for dispatch of indigenous products showcased at the outlet, say divisional railway officials. The business at the Thanjavur stall has been very brisk since its opening over two months ago besides enabling the local artisans to know the requirements of customers and reach out to them, said the officials.

The scheme took off after it was announced in the Union Budget 2022-2023 to encourage and promote distinct local products and crafts by providing display and sales outlets at railway stations across the country to help the local artisans and manufacturers to improve their skills and livelihood. The products on display would be indigenous to the specific area, it was said.

One of the objectives of the scheme was also to provide a gateway to railway passengers to experience the rich heritage of the country at the railway station and buy the local products.

Products on display and sale at the eight other stations are as follows: Tiruchi Junction ( Hand-woven silk sarees of Thirubuvanam), Srirangam (Thanjavur paintings), Kumbakonam (Nachiarkoil brass works), Mayiladuthurai (Nachiarkoil brass works), Nagapattinam (sea shell products), Puducherry (Terracota and Papier Mache), Tiruvarur ( Thanjavur art plate) and Villupuram (Siruvanthadu silks). The stalls at the eight stations began to function from June 23 onwards. In the last one week alone, sales at the Villupuram stall was Rs. 96,900, while it was Rs. 62,664 at Tiruchi Junction. Business was equally brisk at the Kumbakonam stall where the sales touched Rs. 68,605 and Rs. 10,800 at the stall in Mayiladuthurai Junction, said the officials.

“We want to reach out to the marginalised artisans in the society as well to enable them display and sell their products which would improve their livelihood”, said an official. The divisional railway authorities have planned to further expand this scheme to more railway stations falling under the limits of Tiruchi Division.