Assistive devices distributed

Assistive devices were distributed to 618 persons at a special camp held at Manapparai in Tiruchi district on Friday.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A.Narayanaswamy inaugurated the camp through video conference.

Karur Member of Parliament S.Jothimani and Tiruchi District Collector M.Pradeep Kumar distributed the devices at the camp, organised by the Assistive Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) in association with the district administration and District Differently Abled Welfare Office. The devices, given to the beneficiaries based on their requirements, were totally worth Rs.47.33 lakh.

Manapparai MLA P.Abdul Samad and officials of ALIMCO and other agencies participated.