Man arrested for stealing two tractors

A special police team has arrested a 37-year-old man on charges of stealing a couple of tractors here. The stolen tractors valued at around Rs. 18 lakh were confiscated.

A police press release said the city police received two separate complaints that a couple of tractors were found missing in May end and a few days ago in Thillai Nagar police station limits.

Based on the complaints, a special team was constituted on the direction of the Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan which conducted a detailed probe into the cases. The team checked the video footages generated from the closed circuit television units and picked up K. Vishwanathan (37) on suspicion and inquired him. The release said Vishwanathan confessed to have committed the crimes following which he was arrested.