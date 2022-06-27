70 test positive in central region

Seventy persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday.

Tiruchi continued to report the maximum number of fresh cases in the region with 36 persons testing positive, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department. Thanjavur reported a dozen fresh cases, Tiruvarur five, Pudukottai and Karur four each, Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai three each, Perambalur two and Nagapattinam one.

Tiruchi also had the highest active caseload with 130 infected persons under treatment, including home treatment. Thanjavur had 35 active cases, Perambalur 31, Tiruvarur 21, Mayiladuthurai and Karur 13 each, Nagapattinam 8, Pudukottai 12 and Ariyalur 5.