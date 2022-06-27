AIADMK Manapparai Municipal Chairperson resigns

Sudha Baskaran of the AIADMK on Monday resigned from the post of Chairperson of Manapparai Municipality.

In a letter submitted to the Municipal Commissioner she said she was resigning from the post due to personal reasons.

No meeting of the municipal council could be conducted since Ms. Baskaran, representing ward 18 was elected to the post in the indirect election held in February. Similarly, the indirect election to elect vice-chairman has been repeatedly postponed for want of quorum as councillors of the DMK and its alliance parties have been abstaining from the council meetings convened by Ms. Baskaran.

In the 27-member council, the DMK and the AIADMK have 11 members each. There are five Independents. Ms. Baskaran had won the chairman election with the support of Independent councillors.