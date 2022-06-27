Absence of UGD in parts of Srirangam puts drainage system under pressure

Absence of underground drainage (UGD) in the streets around Sri Ranganathaswami Temple in Srirangam has caused severe strain on the open drains.

Aimed at improving the efficiency of domestic sewage mechanism, the Tiruchi City Corporation brought a section of erstwhile Tiruchi Municipality and most parts of Srirangam Municipality under the phase-I UGD scheme implemented between 1997 and 2003. While areas such as Thiruvanaikoil, Ganapathy Nagar, Burma Colony, Gandhi Road and some parts of Srirangam were brought under the UGD coverage, the civic body left out the streets around Sri Ranganathswami Temple. It was said that the UGD structure might suffer damage when the temple cars (ther) were run on the streets.

North Uthira Street, South Uthira Street, West Uthira Street, East Uthira Street, North Chithirai Street, South Chithirai Street, West Chithirai Street and East Chithrai Street are among the left out streets.

In the absence of UGD network, the residents follow the old system of letting domestic sewage in open places. They invariably use the Aradi Sandu (six-foot lane) to discharge domestic sewage. Some others prefer to flush out by constructing soak pits, double pits and septic tanks. There are residents, who let out domestic sewage in roadside open drainages too. It requires special attention from the health and sanitary workers of the Corporation to clean the drainages. Though the impact is less in the summer months, the residents face inconvenience in rainy season.

The practice has often led to trouble with the heavy flow of sewage in the open. Besides residents, pilgrims, who visit Srirangam, too express dismay over the poor sanitation management in some areas.

“We need a better and efficient sanitary management system in the areas, which were not covered under UGD network in Srirangam. I have taken up the issue with the Mayor and the Commissioner of the Corporation,” says V. Jawahar, Councillor, ward 2.

He said that many residents, who built new houses by demolishing the old structures, had been demanding UGD coverage. A section of residents preferred to continue with the current system. Bringing all areas under UGD network would be the long-term solution.