Congress cadre stage demonstrations opposing Agnipath scheme

Cadre of the Congress staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and its neighbouring districts opposing the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme launched by the Central government.

Around 125 party members led by the Congress MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar assembled near the Arunachala Mandram - the party’s district unit office near the Main Guard Gate here and staged the demonstration for about 20 minutes. The party’s urban district president V. Jawahar took part.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said that it was not just the Congress but other parties in the country had also opposed the scheme. The BJP government had not recruited youth in the military in the last two years citing COVID - 19 pandemic thereby thwarting the opportunity of several youngsters to join the services.

However, the Centre was now recruiting youth in the military service on a four-year contract basis under the Agnipath scheme and is proposing to remove them after completion of the contract period. This scheme would eventually weaken the Indian Army, he claimed.

The military was the backbone of our country, he said, alleging that the Agnipath scheme would not only affect our military but also destroy the future of the youth. The Centre had not come out with any alternate arrangement for employment for the youth once they come out of the military service after completion of four years under this scheme, he further said.

Demonstrations by the party members were held elsewhere in Tiruchi district at Thuraiyur, Lalgudi and Kollidam Tollgate. The party members staged demonstrations at Ariyalur and Jayamkondam in Ariyalur district. In Pudukottai district, demonstrations were held at Gandarvakottai, Aranthangi, Ponnamaravathy, Alangudi, Viralimalai and in Pudukottai Town, said police sources.