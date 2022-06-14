95-bed special ward for COVID-19 comes up in Tiruchi GH

A special ward with 95 beds has been established to treat COVID-19 patients, according to D.Nehru, Dean, K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College.

Speaking to reporters after assuming office here on Tuesday, he said that the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital attached to the medical college was fully prepared to handle the situation if COVID-19 cases increased. There were about 1600 beds in the hospital. Of them, 95 beds had been earmarked for admitting COVID-19 patients. Of them, 20 beds had been allotted for children.

Dr. Nehru said that the hospital had sufficient stock of oxygen. It had an installed storage capacity of 21 KL of oxygen. Since he belonged to Tiruchi, he knew the issues and expectations of the people and patients. He would take all possible steps to improve the infrastructure and services to the patients.