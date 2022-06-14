Eight fresh cases in central region
Eight persons, seven from Tiruchi and one from Thanjavur district, tested positive for COVID 19 in the central region on Tuesday.
There was no fresh case in the other districts of Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Karur, Perambalur and Ariyalur.
With the fresh cases, the number of active cases in Tiruchi district has gone up to 21. Tiruvarur had four active cases, Thanjavur and Pudukottai three each, Perambalur two, and Nagapattinam, Ariyalur and Karur one each. There was no active case in Mayiladuthurai district.
