School heads buoyed by circular on co-curricular, extra-curricular activities

School heads see abundant scope for rejuvenating students as well as teachers through co-curricular and extra-curricular activities for which the School Education Department had issued guidelines earlier this week.

There is a provision for taking students with skills in fine arts, sports and science subjects on educational tour to destinations within the country and abroad.

Literary activities, environmental activities, and activation of dormant student clubs also form part of the overall curriculum for levels I to X. Competitions are to be conducted in ethical hacking and students will be trained to take part in State-level hackathons.

Vegetable gardens will be raised in all schools by students, and the vegetables, fruits and greens produced in the farms the campus will be utilised for preparation of noon-meal. Parents will be apprised periodically about the progress of students in the various activities, a headmaster of a higher secondary school in a rural location in Tiruchi educational district said.

There is scope for participation of all students through activities conducted by Environmental Club, Literary Club (both Tamil and English), Quiz Club, Consumer Club, Information Technology Club, Disaster Management Club, Voters Awarenss Club, Child Rights Protection Club, Fine Arts Club, Cinema Club, Scouts and Guides Movement, NCC, NSS and Youth Red Cross.

Every week, two periods each will be allotted for Art and Culture activities and Club Activities.

Literary activities will be conducted at school level, block level and district level. Those excelling in district level competitions will take part in the annual State level competitions and get the opportunity to interact with literary personalities. Fifteen students with top-level performance will be taken on educational tour to foreign destinations and be conferred with 'Kavimani' Award by the Chief Minister. Similar competitions at different levels will be conducted for Quiz, and 20 top-performers at State-level will be taken on a tour to destinations abroad.

Environment Club participants will be initiated into activities of World Wildlife Fund and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, and top-level performers will be conferred with Green Champions Award.

Top-level performers in IT Club at the State-level will be initiated into School Innovation Development Project and presented with Young Innovator Award by the Chief Minister, and ten of them will be taken on tour to foreign countries every year.

"These activities will also enhance the enthusiasm of teachers and strengthen rapport with the students," a senior teacher of a government school in Mannachanallur block said.